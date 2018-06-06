Trump's tariffs a key topic as Macron meets Trudeau ahead of G7 summit

Steep tariffs U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped on steel and aluminum imports will top the agenda as French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa today.

The two leaders will sit down to discuss priority issues ahead of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Que., where talk of trade disputes will be on the table along with the summit's central theme of promoting global gender equality.

"Obviously a lot of opportunities to talk about a range of issues that Canada and France have in common, and quite frankly, also talk about this upcoming weekend's G7 where there will be some very direct conversations on issues where there's been disagreement. Tariffs obviously come to mind on that one," Trudeau said before a weekly meeting with his Liberal caucus.

The Ottawa meetings will give the leaders a chance to strategize on how to deal with the U.S. decision to end an exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs that initially had been granted for Canada, Mexico and the EU.

Canada countered by announcing it would slap an estimated $16.6 billion in duties on some steel and aluminum products and other goods from the U.S., including maple syrup, beer kegs, whisky and toilet paper.

The EU has also announced new duties in response.

Trudeau wants trilateral NAFTA talks

Today Trudeau also responded to a suggestion from a Trump economic adviser yesterday that Canada hold one-on-one North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations.

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. president's National Economic Council, said Trump is now "very seriously contemplating a shift in NAFTA negotiations."

"His preference now, and he asked me to convey this, is to actually negotiate with Mexico and Canada separately," he told Fox News Tuesday.

Trudeau said Canada intends to focus on trilateral talks with Mexico and the U.S. to achieve a "win-win-win" deal.

"Canada's position is and has always been that the trilateral approach is actually better for Canada, for Mexico, and for the United States," he said. "We think that demonstrating NAFTA as a solid community as we take on the world is very much in all three of our advantages and we're going to continue to negotiate that way."

Humanitarian agency CARE Canada issued a statement imploring the G7 leaders not to let trade disputes overshadow the focus on supports for women and girls.

Range of issues for G7

"Canada's G7 presidency has advanced an agenda that puts women and girls at the centre of efforts to tackle these challenges. With only days to go until the summit, G7 leaders must stick to their agenda and agree on co-ordinated and bold actions that can deliver real change for those most at risk," said Gillian Barth, president and CEO of CARE Canada.

Trudeau said the summit will be a chance to discuss a range of issues.

"That's what the G7 is very much for, an opportunity for friends and allies to come together and have direct conversations on things that we disagree on, but also highlighting things we do agree on and can move forward on," he said.

Macron and his wife Brigette Macron are scheduled to arrive on Parliament Hill at 3:55 p.m. ET today, and will be greeted by Trudeau, Senate Speaker George Furey and House Speaker Geoff Regan.

Macron and Trudeau will hold a one-on-one meeting for 30 minutes, before a broader meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

The French president will meet with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall before sitting down for dinner with Trudeau and and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, at Harrington Lake.