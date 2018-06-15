Skip to Main Content
MacAulay to host U.S. agriculture secretary at family farm in P.E.I.
A P.E.I. dairy farm will be the backdrop for a bilateral meeting today between federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and his U.S. counterpart.

The Canadian Press ·
Amid escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States, Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay is throwing open his barn door to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for a meeting Friday on his family farm in northeastern Prince Edward Island. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

MacAulay is hosting Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue at his family's farm to discuss Canada's system for controlling the price and supply of dairy, eggs and chicken.

The U.S. wants the system abolished, with President Donald Trump blasting Ottawa for charging a 270 per cent tariff on imported dairy products.

MacAulay says supply management has proven "an excellent system" for Canada and the government intends "to make sure that it remains strong."

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, right, is coming to Canada for a meeting Friday. The U.S. administration has made clear it wants to abolish Canada's system for controlling the price and supply of dairy, eggs and chicken. (The Associated Press)

The meeting in Midgell, P.E.I., where MacAulay was born, raised and worked as a farmer, is a chance for the agriculture counterparts to discuss thorny trade issues in a potentially more amicable setting.

MacAulay says he shares an excellent rapport with Trump's agriculture secretary and that Perdue is a "free trader."

