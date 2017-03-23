The House of Commons is expected to vote on M-103, a non-binding motion condemning Islamophobia and religious discrimination, Thursday after question period.

CBCnews.ca is livestreaming the vote in the House of Commons, which is expected sometime after the completion of question period at 3 p.m. ET.

The vote follows months of bitter debate and a series of protests and counter-protests across the country over whether the private member's motion would limit free speech or single out Islam for special treatment in Canadian law.

It had additional symbolic significance in the emotional aftermath of the Jan. 29 mosque shooting in Quebec City, where six Muslim men were killed.

The motion was tabled by Mississauga–Erin Mills Liberal MP Iqra Khalid on Dec. 5, 2016.

Khalid's motion calls on the government to do three things:

Condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.

Quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear.

Compell the Commons heritage committee to develop a government-wide approach for reducing or eliminating systemic racism and religious discrimination, including Islamophobia.

The latter would require the heritage committee to collect data on hate crime reports, conduct needs assessments for impacted communities and present findings within eight months.

Liberals rejected an attempt by Saskatchewan Conservative MP David Anderson to remove the word "Islamophobia​" from the motion and change the wording to "condemn all forms of systemic racism, religious intolerance and discrimination of Muslims, Jews Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and other religious communities.

Anderson argued Islamophobia was not defined in the motion, and that its inclusion contributed to widespread confusion and fears about the impact on freedom of speech. ​

Protesters clash at a demonstration about the anti-Islamophobia motion in Montreal March 4, 2017. There were several protests and counter-protests about M-103 across the country this winter. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

M-103 generated controversy on social media and through online petitions, with some incorrectly suggesting it is a "law" or a "bill" rather than a non-binding motion. Some have raised concerns it would lead to some form of Sharia law in Canada.

42% of Canadians would vote against, survey says

A survey published Thursday by the Angus Reid Institute found that 42 per cent of Canadians would vote against the motion, while just 29 per cent would vote in favour of it. About two-thirds of Conservative voters were against M-103, while opinion was more divided among Liberals and New Democrats.

The poll suggests that Canadians have doubts the motion will accomplish anything. A majority of respondents said that the motion would have no real impact. Another 31 per cent felt it was a threat to freedom of speech, while 12 per cent believed it would help "reduce anti-Muslim attitudes and discrimination."

The survey was conducted between Mar. 13 and 17, interviewing 1,511 Canadians adults who were members of an online panel. A probabilistic sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.