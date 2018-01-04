Sen. Lynn Beyak has been kicked out of the Conservative caucus because of letters posted to her Senate website deemed racist by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and others.

Beyak had posted roughly 100 letters in support of her earlier defence of residential schools to her personal Senate website, where some 6,000 Indigenous children died from malnutrition and disease.

In a statement, Scheer said he had asked Beyak to remove some of the comments but she refused.

"Who would be naïve to think that alcohol, drugs, incest would not have found it's way into the lives of the North's children," read one of the letters flagged by Scheer's office.

Beyak "admitted that she intentionally posted racist correspondence about Indigenous Canadians to her Parliamentary website," the statement reads.

"As a result of her actions, the Conservative Senate Leader Larry Smith and I have removed Senator Lynn Beyak from the Conservative National Caucus.... Promoting this comment is offensive and unacceptable for a Conservative Parliamentarian."

The statement went on to say, "Racism will not be tolerated in the Conservative Caucus or Conservative Party of Canada."

Beyak rose to notoriety in the spring of 2017 after saying there were positives that came out of Canada's residential school system. She also landed in hot water for urging First Nations people to exchange their status cards "for a Canadian citizenship."

Beyak had already been removed from all Senate committees for her comments.