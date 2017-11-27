Lisa Laventure

Top News Headlines
- New record low prices for electricity are shaking up a staid industry: Don Pittis
- Newly engaged Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hope to start family in near future
- 'She's a person who wouldn't give up': Assault victim Marlene Bird wanted to tell her story
- Live at a tony address? Taxman targeting Canada's richest neighbourhoods to nab tax cheats
- Transcanada asks Nebraska to reconsider order on Keystone route
Poilievre asks if Morneau used insider knowledge
2:45
Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre asks whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau sold shares in his family company before introducing legislation that lowered stock prices two years ago.
'There is a risk'
7:43
Ferry de Kerckhove, former Canadian Ambassador to Egypt, discusses the mosque attack in Egypt and what it means for the Canadian troops stationed there
- Feds face new pressure to help hobbled newspaper industry amid more shutdowns
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks social policy, housing at Toronto conference
- New airline passenger rules allow small knives, ban bath salts and baby powder
- Former MP to ask International Criminal Court to investigate Canada's Afghan war conduct
How a Toronto businessman ended up in a years-long feud with the CEO of Marvel
'If I don't like his words. . . I'm not taking the apology'
-
Trudeau says housing is a human right — what does that mean exactly?
The Pollcast: Debating leaders' election debates
Bill who? Canadians might not know the finance minister's name, but they know what they think of him
MPs face the dilemma of figuring out who to invite to election debates and who to leave out
Unsafe harbour: Parents weigh school versus safety in Thunder Bay
Life after NAFTA: Canadian businesses start to plan for bleak new trade reality
What Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's new coat of arms means
Drone captures unique view of Ottawa's iconic landmarks
-
CBC adopts SecureDrop to allow for anonymous leaks