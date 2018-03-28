Amanda Lindhout recounts horrors of captivity at the sentencing of her kidnapper

At the sentencing of her kidnapper, Amanda Lindhout recounted the horrors of being held in captivity in war-torn Somalia and the resulting effects that have left her emotionally crippled by PTSD.

Lindhout, who was led into the witness box by her psychologist, took several minutes to find the composure to read her victim's impact statement to an Ottawa courtroom.

She said the 15 months in captivity rendered her suicidal upon release, facing intense feelings of hopelessness and anxiety. It took her years to find a suitable therapist to help her cope with the symptoms of severe anxiety and anti-social behaviour.

"I hit the bottom when I Googled possible ways to end my life painlessly," Lindhout said. "For years ... I couldn't believe I was free, often sure I was dreaming. I felt dead and that being in the world was an alien experience."

Lindhout said, despite the horrors of her captivity, she has found forgiveness in her heart for Ali Omar Ader, the man who was convicted in December for his role in her kidnapping.

The court also heard from Nigel Brennan, an Australian photojournalist who was traveling with Lindhout in Somalia and also held in captivity, said he too faced severe emotional and physical trauma.

Brennan, his voice often breaking as he read his statement, said he has suffered greatly as a result of Ader's actions. He sought to correct the record, telling the court that, despite some reports, it was his family that paid all of the ransom to secure release for both Lindhout and himself. He said it was his sister who negotiated the payment that led to their freedom.

Plea for forgiveness

Ader delivered his own statement and pleaded for forgiveness from Lindhout and Brennan.

"I am not that bad guy in 2008–2009. That my first fault as a human and also my last. I am changed," he said. "I want to express to you how deeply sorry and how deeply and sincerely I want forgiveness before I get punished by Allah, by God."

He said his children in Somalia are suffering while he sits in Canadian prison.

"My request to you is to give me back my freedom … so I can support my whole family," he said.

Ader said he is not an extremist or a terrorist sympathizer, despite his past ties to the jihadist group that captured Lindhout and Brennan.