Appearing thinner but in good spirits, Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim arrived by military jet at a U.S. airbase in Japan early today.

The pastor, who was released after more than two years in prison in North Korea, is seen in footage broadcast by Japan's TV Asahi. He's walking, shaking hands and speaking with members of the delegation who travelled to North Korea to secure his release.

He touched down at the Yokota Airbase in Fussa, Japan, shortly after midnight ET.

One of the officials walking with Lim is Daniel Jean, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser who led the delegation to the capital city of Pyongyang to finalize the release.

Rev. Lim arrives in Japan from North Korea0:28

State-run North Korean media reported Lim, a Presbyterian minister in Mississauga, Ont., was freed on "sick bail."

Lim was arrested in February 2015, when the Conservative government of Stephen Harper was in office, and was sentenced in December of that year to a life of hard labour for allegedly trying to overthrow the regime.

After keeping tight-lipped about Lim's release, Trudeau confirmed he was free in a statement released early Thursday morning, stating the pastor "will soon be reunited with his family and friends in Canada."

"The Government of Canada was actively engaged on Mr. Lim's case at all levels," he said.

"Pastor Lim's health and well-being remain of utmost importance to the Government of Canada, and we are working to ensure that he receives any required medical attention," he continued. "Operational security considerations prevent us from discussing the matter further."

The prime minister also thanked Sweden for acting as a protecting power during the negotiations.

Lim's church has said he had visited North Korea more than 100 times since 1997 and helped set up an orphanage and nursing home. Canada does not have an embassy in North Korea, and has advised against all travel there.