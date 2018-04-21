From #MeToo to never again: Trudeau, Liberals hold closed-door session on sexual harassment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Liberal MPs, including one accused of sexual harassment, are taking part in a closed-door workshop on creating safe workplaces at the Liberal convention in Halifax.

The session, called "From #MeToo to never again: creating safe work environments," is closed to the media so delegates can share personal stories. Liberal MP Kent Hehr, who stepped down from his cabinet post in January pending an investigation into complaints of sexual harassment against him, is attending the session.

Arriving this morning, he said it's always good to learn about new best practices. He declined to comment on the status of the investigation.

"There's a process in place and I can't comment further," he said. "I'm grateful the process allows all voices to be heard."

Nova Scotia MP Darren Fisher said he's attending to hear individual stories.

"You get a chance to kind of think about that story in particular and resonate on how it might come to play in your own life," he said.

'Can't deny that it's out there'

FIsher said he has heard of minor incidents, such as people calling women "little lady," but has never witnessed sexual harassment personally.

"I see none of this at all, but I can't deny that it's out there because I see proof of it everywhere. But I don't see it surrounding me. I have not yet," he said.

Manitoba MP Dan Vandal said the fact the Liberals are holding the workshop at the convention shows how seriously the party takes the issue.

"I think it says that we're very aware of the situation, that we're sensitive to the whole issue of creating safe spaces, and it's not something we take lightly. It's something we take very seriously," he said. "Protecting peoples' space and treating people with respect is a foundation of the Liberal Party."

Vandal said he does not believe sexual harassment is more rampant in the Liberal Party than any other political party, but said it is important not to be complacent.