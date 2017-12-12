The Liberal government is expected to announce its long-awaited competition to replace the air force's aging CF-18s today.

As CBC News previously reported, it will also unveil its plan to buy used Australian jet fighters as a stop-gap measure.

A slew of ministers, including Defence Minster Harjit Sajjan, and Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, will be on hand for the announcement at 1 p.m. ET.

CBC News will carry the event online.

Public Services Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough, Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, Transport Minister Marc Garneau will also be at the announcement.

The Liberals are not only expected to lay out the process for acquiring new jets, but set down a framework for consultation with both "industry and foreign governments."

During the last election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged not buy the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 stealth fighter and — for a time — seemed to be leaning toward the Super Hornet, which is built by Chicago, Ill.,-based Boeing.

Canada is expected to announce today that it will purchase a number of Royal Australian Air Force jets. (Reuters)

The perception was only reinforced a year ago when the government announced it would pursue a $6.3-billion sole-source deal to buy 18 Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure to bolster the air force ahead of a full-blown replacement of the existing 1980s vintage CF-18s.

That deal was effectively killed when Boeing filed a trade complaint in the spring against Montreal-based aerospace manufacturer Bombardier over passenger jet sales.

Opposition Conservatives have come out against the idea of buying used fighters, even in the interim, and have demanded the government get on with the full replacement program.