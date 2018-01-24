The Liberal government is scrapping a program to replace door-to-door mail delivery with community mailboxes as part of a broader plan to renew Canada Post.

Public Services Minister Carla Qualtrough announced the changes at a Canada Post plant in Mississauga, Ont., this morning, calling the corporation an "iconic Canadian institution."

Since 2014, about 840,000 households their door-to-door delivery halted, and were instead required to walk down the street to a community box. The plan, brought in as a cost-saving measure under the previous Conservative government, was to convert some five million addresses. It caused a massive public backlash, with seniors and Canadians with disabilities angry about the changes.

As part of the current revisions, a national advisory panel will be struck to seek options for serving people with accessibility issues who have already been converted to community mailboxes, as they will not be reversed.

"We decided to adopt a forward-looking vision for Canada Post," she said. "We're not going to put the toothpaste back in the tube. We're not going to reverse these decisions that were made by the former government."

Converting the remaining 4.2 million households was expected to save about $350 million.

The federal Liberals have announced a number of planned changes at Canada Post, including an end to the conversion of door-to-door delivery to community mailboxes. (CBC)

The Liberals promised during the 2015 election campaign to "save home mail delivery."

"By ending door-to-door mail delivery, Stephen Harper is asking Canadians to pay more for less service. That is unacceptable," the platform read.

"We will stop Stephen Harper's plan to end door-to-door mail delivery in Canada and undertake a new review of Canada Post to make sure that it provides high-quality service at a reasonable price to Canadians, no matter where they live."

The conversions were suspended shortly after the Liberals took office.

On Dec. 7, 2015, then-public services minister Judy Foote told the House of Commons those converted to community boxes would have their door-to-door delivery service restored.

"We certainly can commit that there will not be any more roadside mailboxes installed. We have put a stop to that, which means that anyone who did have roadside mailboxes would get their door-to-door mail delivery resumed," she said. "We are in a position where we have committed to home delivery."

The new plan includes changes to the financial rules so Canada Post can reinvest its profits in service and innovation so the corporation can remain financially self-sustaining, efficient and responsive to customers.

The minister said she expects Canada Post to examine trends, innovations and best practices that have been adopted in other countries. Scaling back the frequency of mail delivery and establishing lock boxes for weekend parcel delivery are some options for consideration, she said.

'Service-first' approach

The "service-first" approach comes at a time of major transformation, where traditional letter mail has decreased dramatically in the digital age, while parcel delivery has spiked due to e-commerce.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has railed against community mailbox program, calling it "disastrous." The union will react to today's announcement at a news conference at 2 p.m. ET.

CARP, an advocacy group for seniors, welcomed an end to the community mailboxes, saying it proved to be a "barrier" to accessing important communications in a safe and timely manner.



"We are pleased that as well as stopping future conversions, the government has committed to providing door-to-door delivery for those who currently have a community mailbox but, through age or disability, cannot safely access it," said advocacy vice-president Wanda Morris. "We will work to ensure the government follows through on that commitment."

Leadership turnover

Senior leadership at the post office, which is in the midst of a large-scale turnover that includes a search for a new CEO, will also be mandated to establish more cordial labour relations.

As well, officials say the government will push Canada Post to promote its remittance services, encouraging more customers in Canada to use the postal service to send money to friends and family abroad.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has called instead for a reintroduction of banking services at postal outlets as a way to make money, an idea that has been rejected by the agency.

While mail deliveries by postal workers have been declining drastically in recent years, Canada Post has seen parcel delivery volumes soar, up by almost 39 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 alone.