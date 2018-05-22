Liberals propose overhaul of Divorce Act, intending to put children 1st

The Liberal government is overhauling Canada's federal divorce laws to ensure the best interests of the children are the top priority in all decisions.

Bill C-78, which was tabled Tuesday in the House of Commons, also takes steps to address family violence and child poverty in the first major revamp in more than 20 years.

There are also changes to adopt more neutral terminology, dropping current terms like "custody" and "access" in favour of "parenting orders" and "parenting time." The changes aim to end an adversarial "winner" and a "loser" approach to decisions about parenting arrangements, according to background material from the Justice Department.

Under the proposed changes, a court must consider a specific set of factors when making decisions to ensure they are made in the best interests of the child's physical, emotional and psychological safety and wellbeing.

Other factors include the nature and strength of the child's relationship to parents, grandparents and other important people in their life, the child's linguistic, cultural and spiritual heritage, including Indigenous heritage, as well as the child's own views and preferences.

About two million children have parents who are separated or divorced.

Other proposed amendments include: