Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a two-day cabinet retreat in London, Ont., where his ministers met to take stock of progress to date and plot strategy for the upcoming parliamentary sitting and the rest of the mandate.

Canada's economy and the fate of NAFTA were key issues for cabinet ministers, as reports suggesting the Trump administration was preparing to pull the plug moved markets and weakened the Canadian dollar.

But late yesterday, Trump hinted at a reprieve, telling the Wall Street Journal he would be "leaving it a little bit flexible" until the Mexican presidential election on July 1, though he repeated his threat to withdraw from NAFTA if he could not negotiate improvements for the U.S.

Today, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called Trump's change of heart "sensible" and "constructive."

The next round of NAFTA talks will begin in Montreal Jan. 23, just days before MPs return to Parliament.

The Liberals will spend the year working to check off more 2015 campaign promises, before gearing up for next year's federal election.