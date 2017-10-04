A New Brunswick Liberal MP broke party ranks Tuesday by backing a failed Conservative motion that would have extended the consultation period on the government's proposed changes to the small business tax regime.

Saint John—Rothesay MP Wayne Long said, as a former small business owner, he could not sit idly by as the government pushes ahead with changes that could have consequences for proprietors in his riding, a move that opens a chink in Liberal armour.

"I just can't support a process that was only 75 days long that pitted people against each other. Doctors against nurses, put farmers on the defensive, and made lawyers, small business and professionals feel vilified," the backbencher said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

"It's not who we are as a party [or] what I believe in. I'm sorry to my colleagues who I know I've put in a very awkward position. I deeply regret this as you are such great representatives."

Long, who owned Scotia View Seafood, a salmon brokerage company, before his election, could now face consequences for voting against a whipped vote on a Liberal platform commitment. In the 2015 election campaign, the party promised to crack down on high-income earners using Canadian-controlled private corporations to reduce personal income taxes.

The Liberal government has shown a tolerance for MPs voting against the government line on private member's bills, and on legislation that was not explicitly promised in the last campaign, but standing against a major government initiative could be less warmly received.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced the tax proposals in mid-July. The consultation period ended Oct. 2.

The Conservative motion would have extended consultation until Jan. 31, 2018 — because of the "drastic negative impact on small- and medium-sized businesses," the motion said — but it was defeated in the House of Commons.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau's proposals have faced an onslaught of criticism, from farmers, to doctors, to tax professionals, premiers and other backbench Liberal MPs. Morneau signaled Tuesday he is now prepared to make changes to the proposals based on the feedback the government collected during the consultation period.

But Morneau was not at the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday to actually explain to his fellow MPs — many of whom have been jittery for weeks about the changes — what tweaks he would be prepared to make.

Long could face consequences

Long said Tuesday he was elected by constituents of his Saint John riding to represent their views in Ottawa, not simply represent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in New Brunswick.

This is the not the first time Long has taken a stance against changes that would tweak rules around income sprinkling and curtail passive investments — a tax-planning measure some use to shelter money earmarked for retirement.

The MP has said he think it's perfectly legitimate to use the current tax tools. "I believe that small business owners have that right because of the risks they're taking, for the people they're employing," Long said in an interview with CBC News last month.

"You can split hairs and say, well they can invest in an RRSP and they can still have money over in their passive account, but my philosophy is they deserve to have that money there."