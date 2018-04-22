Liberal MP facing sexual assault allegation

An Ontario Liberal MP says he is facing an allegation of sexual assault following an incident in Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault they say happened just after 2 a.m. AT on Brunswick Street across from Citadel Hill in downtown Halifax, near where the Liberal Party policy convention was being held.

Francis Drouin's office confirmed an allegation had been made against him.

"I believe it is important for individuals to have a safe environment to come forward, share their stories, and be supported," a statement provided to CBC News on Sunday said.

It added while no charges have been laid, Drouin will co-operate fully with the investigation.

The alleged incident occurred just hours before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Liberal MPs, took part in a closed-door workshop at the convention on how to create safe, harassment-free workplaces.

​

The session, called From #MeToo to never again: creating safe work environments, was closed to the media so delegates can share personal stories. Liberal MP Kent Hehr, who stepped down from his cabinet post in January pending an investigation into complaints of sexual harassment against him, also attended.

Leaving the hour-long session on Saturday, Trudeau called it a "great ongoing part of an important conversation."