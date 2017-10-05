The Liberal government is looking to develop a more comprehensive picture of how many veterans take their own lives after leaving the military.

Getting better data on the scope of the tragedies is one of the pillars of a suicide prevention strategy released jointly on Thursday by National Defence and Veteran Affairs Canada.

Suicides among soldiers and veterans has been a growing concern since the end of the Afghan war, with many high-profile cases, such as one in Nova Scotia last January where an ex-soldier killed himself after murdering his wife, daughter and mother.

The military has, over the past decade or more, been closely tracking and analyzing suicides within the ranks, but the government has struggled to keep track of deaths once a soldier, sailor or aircrew member takes off their uniform.

Starting in December, Veterans Affairs, in conjunction with Statistics Canada, will begin reporting on the rates of suicides among veterans, something the U.S. has been attempting to do with various studies for years.

The new strategy acknowledges the factors that lead up to someone taking their life are complex, and the steps outlined Thursday will not "prevent every suicide." But the intention will be "to reduce risks" and increase "resilience among our comrades and loved ones."

Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond, 33, killed his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah, in the family's Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., home in January. (Canadian Press/Facebook)

The suicide rate among serving members of the military, according to Canadian Forces Health Services data, is not much higher than the general population.

But the research already on hand suggests that suicidal thoughts among those who have been released to civilian life is 10 per cent higher than the average Canadian.

And for the moment, health-care providers and those designing support programs can only speculate.

"We have less comprehensive information about veterans available to us, but we are working to improve our knowledge of the veteran community," said the strategy.

Chronic conditions

"Based on the information available, it would seem that suicide can be more common among veterans as compared to the Canadian population."

The strategy says the fact that veterans think about taking their own life more often "is not surprising, because the great majority of veterans participating in VAC programs have chronic physical or mental health conditions, and it is well established that people with health problems have higher rates of suicidality."

The strategy, which is laden with endorsements, goes on to highlight many of the initiatives and expenditures the Liberal government has already introduced, including the reopening of nine regional veterans affairs offices shuttered by the former Conservative government.

More face-to-face interaction will help reduce the sense of isolation some veterans feel, the document suggests.