The federal government has signed an agreement in principle with most provinces that will see more money spent on early learning and child care.

Jean-Yves Duclos, federal minister of families, children and social development, met with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa to discuss the overall principles of his government's plan, as well as how to best spend the $7.5 billion the government committed in its recent budget towards improving child care across the country.

"Every child from coast to coast deserves access to quality learning and child care," said Duclos. "Investing in Canada's early learning and child care systems is one of the best elements, the best investments that governments can make to strengthen Canada's middle class and help more Canadians join the middle class."

In the coming months, the federal government will work with provinces and territories to sign three-year bilateral agreements to flesh out the details of the funding, he said.

"The keywords are flexibility and collaboration," Duclos said, adding that the agreement must recognize the varying circumstances and needs of different provinces and territories as well as systems they may already have in place.

Duclos singled out Quebec as a leader in Canada when it comes to providing early education and child care services, adding the province has an opportunity and responsibility to share with the rest of Canada the lessons it has learned over the past 20 years.

Quebec, which has its own low-cost child-care program, did not have a minister at the meeting and did not sign today's agreement, but will continue to negotiate with the federal government. B.C. also did not send a minister to today's meeting due to uncertainty in the wake of the recent election.

The Liberals have been negotiating the framework with the provinces and territories for more than a year, seeking common ground in an area of provincial and territorial jurisdiction with a patchwork of systems across the country.

The new national framework is based on five principles:

Affordability.

High quality.

Flexibility.

Accessibility.

Inclusivity, including measures to meet the specific needs of First Nations' children and recognition of francophone and minority language rights.

The aim of today's meeting is to reach general agreement on the framework's principles and related spending, setting the stage for the federal government to negotiate individual bilateral agreements with provinces and territories.

Helping families in need

The federal government's March budget outlined $7 billion in new federal child-care funding over the next decade, starting with $500 million this fiscal year and increasing to $870 million annually by 2026.

The spending has been criticized for being less than what the Paul Martin Liberals offered provinces more than a decade ago in a deal that was scuttled when the previous Conservative government came to office.

But, according to a Manitoba cabinet order released last week, provinces and territories won't be able to use new federal money to fund existing spaces.

Instead, the federal government will require them to focus on regulated operations serving children under the age of 6 and "families more in need," including families that are low-income, Indigenous, single-parent, living in underserved communities or children with disabilities. Funding will be also provided to help families where parents work non-standard hours access child care more easily.

The Liberals will require provinces to identify how they plan to use the federal funding as part of individual agreements still to be negotiated.

As part of its campaign platform in the 2015 federal election, the Liberals pledged to meet with provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to develop a new national framework to provide affordable, high-quality and flexible child care.