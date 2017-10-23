The federal government will announce plans to boost payments made to families under the Canada child benefit program on Tuesday, CBC News has learned.

Multiple sources, speaking to CBC News and Radio-Canada on the condition of anonymity, said the government will foreshadow the increase in the fall economic update, which will be tabled tomorrow, and provide more details later this week.

The benefit was introduced in 2016 and gives most families with children under the age of 18 a monthly cheque. The payout starts at $533.33 a month for each child under six — and $450 for each child aged six to 17 — but is adjusted based on a family's net income.

The payment is not currently indexed to inflation, something the Liberal government said it would do starting in 2020, if re-elected. Indexation could be one of the levers the government uses to boost payouts.