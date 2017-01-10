Chrystia Freeland will be appointed Canada's new foreign affairs minister in a sweeping Liberal cabinet shakeup to be announced later today, CBC News has learned.

Freeland will replace Stéphane Dion, who is leaving politics to take a diplomatic post.

John McCallum also is leaving politics, and will be named Canada's ambassador to China.

Other changes to be announced today, confirmed by CBC News:

  • François-Philippe Champagne will become minister of International Trade
  • Patty Hajdu will move from Status of Women to Labour
  • Maryam Monsef will transfer from Democratic Institutions to Status of Women
  • Karina Gould will be named minister of Democratic Institutions
  • Ahmed Hussen become minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
MaryAnn Mihychuk, Maryam Monsef and Stéphane Dion are all being moved out of their current portfolios in Tuesday's cabinet shuffle, sources tell CBC News. (Canadian Press)

With files from Chris Hall