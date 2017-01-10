Chrystia Freeland will be appointed Canada's new foreign affairs minister in a sweeping Liberal cabinet shakeup to be announced later today, CBC News has learned.
Freeland will replace Stéphane Dion, who is leaving politics to take a diplomatic post.
John McCallum also is leaving politics, and will be named Canada's ambassador to China.
Other changes to be announced today, confirmed by CBC News:
- François-Philippe Champagne will become minister of International Trade
- Patty Hajdu will move from Status of Women to Labour
- Maryam Monsef will transfer from Democratic Institutions to Status of Women
- Karina Gould will be named minister of Democratic Institutions
- Ahmed Hussen become minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
