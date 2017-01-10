Chrystia Freeland will be appointed Canada's new foreign affairs minister in a sweeping Liberal cabinet shakeup to be announced later today, CBC News has learned.

Freeland will replace Stéphane Dion, who is leaving politics to take a diplomatic post.

John McCallum also is leaving politics, and will be named Canada's ambassador to China.

Other changes to be announced today, confirmed by CBC News:

François-Philippe Champagne will become minister of International Trade

Patty Hajdu will move from Status of Women to Labour

Maryam Monsef will transfer from Democratic Institutions to Status of Women

Karina Gould will be named minister of Democratic Institutions

Ahmed Hussen become minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship