As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to vow that the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion "will be built," his government's summer jobs program is funding a position with an activist group working to stop the project.

A call for applications for an "organizing assistant," posted online by the non-profit group Dogwood B.C., says the job involves working to help the group's network "stop the Kinder Morgan pipeline and tanker project." It notes the position is funded by the federal Canada Summer Jobs Program.

The temporary full-time job is open to students. It pays $15 per hour for 9 to 12 weeks of work and is based in Vancouver.

But according to the organization receiving the funding, this kind of political push-and-pull is nothing new.

Group got funding from Harper government as well

Dogwood B.C. said it has received funding for such positions since 2010, under both the Trudeau and Stephen Harper governments. The organization even got the funding when it was fighting the Enbridge Northern Gateway project, which Harper supported.

Kai Nagata, Dogwood's communications director, said the group isn't certain yet how many students it will hire with the help of federal funding this year. He said that in past years, students have worked on other projects as well, including one to prevent U.S. thermal coal exports from moving through Vancouver.

"The federal government has never thought to impose its political agenda on kids canvassing in B.C. on environmental issues," said Nagata, who previously worked as a reporter for both CBC and CTV.

In social media postings, Dogwood refers to Kinder Morgan as a "greedy, dangerous corporation." The group has organized a campaign to pressure Trudeau to not put public money behind the pipeline expansion.

In a statement, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu's office said the federal program funds nearly 70,000 summer positions with about 29,000 employers.

"These workplaces will represent an enormous variety of industries, causes, and types of work, none of which are taken into account in the application process, so long as the employer can confirm that the core mandate does not undermine human rights," said spokesperson Emily Harris.

'Discriminatory and fascist'

The Canada Summer Jobs Program has been the subject of considerable controversy this year. The government required applicants to check a box saying they support the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including women's reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights.

Some religious leaders called the requirement an "ideology test" that is both "discriminatory and fascist."

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has also questioned whether the requirement is constitutional.

Asked Tuesday about objections raised by some faith-based groups and other employers to the charter attestations, Hajdu said that "hundreds and hundreds" of faith-based groups still applied.

Her office said in March that, out of a total of 41,031 eligible applications received, 1,561 applications had been rejected — an increase of more than 1,300 over the previous year.

Hajdu's office did not say how many of those rejections happened because the applicant refused to attest support for reproductive or LGBTQ rights.