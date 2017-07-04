The Canadian government will apologize and give millions to former Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, prisoner Omar Khadr, according to multiple reports.

Khadr — who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. army medic when he was 15, under interrogation that was later deemed "oppressive" — will receive a settlement of more than $10 million, according to unnamed sources who spoke to The Associated Press, the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail.

The Star said Khadr, who now lives in an apartment in Edmonton, will get more than $10 million, not the $20 million he sought in a civil suit. Other reports said he will receive about $10 million.

The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month, according to AP.

Speaking to reporters in Ireland, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not confirm any details.

"There is a judicial process underway that has been underway for a number of years now, and we are anticipating, like I think a number of people are, that that judicial process is coming to its conclusion," Trudeau said.

Born in Toronto, Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaeda compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of Sgt. Christopher Speer.

Khadr was suspected of throwing the grenade that killed Speer. The Canadian was taken to Guantanamo Bay and ultimately charged with war crimes by a military commission.

He pleaded guilty in 2010 to charges that included murder and was sentenced to eight years plus the time he had already spent in custody. He returned to Canada two years later to serve the remainder of his sentence and was released in May 2015 pending an appeal of his guilty plea, which he said was made under duress.

Khadr spent 10 years in Guantanamo Bay. His case received international attention after some dubbed him a child soldier.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled in 2010 that Canadian intelligence officials obtained evidence from Khadr under "oppressive circumstances," such as sleep deprivation, during interrogations at Guantanamo Bay in 2003, and then shared that evidence with U.S. officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at a news conference at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Tuesday, was asked about Khadr's case and said: 'We are anticipating, like I think a number of people are, that that judicial process is coming to its conclusion.' (Niall Carson/PA via Associated Press)

Youngest detainee

Khadr, now 30, was the youngest and last Western detainee at the U.S. military prison.

His lawyers filed a $20-million wrongful imprisonment lawsuit against Ottawa, arguing the government violated international law by not protecting its own citizen and conspired with the U.S. in its abuse of Khadr.

The widow of Speer and another U.S. soldier blinded by the grenade in Afghanistan filed a wrongful death and injury lawsuit against Khadr in 2014 fearing Khadr might get his hands on money from his wrongful imprisonment lawsuit.

A U.S. judge granted $134.2 million in damages in 2015, but the plaintiffs acknowledged then that there was little chance they would collect any of the money from Khadr because he lives in Canada.

Khadr's lawyers have long said he was pushed into war by his father, Ahmed Said Khadr, whose family stayed with Osama bin Laden briefly when Omar Khadr was a boy.

Khadr's Egyptian-born father was killed in 2003 when a Pakistani military helicopter shelled the house where he was staying with senior al-Qaeda operatives.

After his 2015 release from prison in Alberta, Omar Khadr apologized to the families of the victims. He said he rejects violent jihad and wants a fresh start to finish his education and work in health care.

Human rights groups applaud reports

Human rights groups welcomed the reports.

"For 15 years Omar Khadr's case has been a stark reminder of the many ways that an overreaching and unchecked approach to national security readily runs roughshod over universally protected human rights," said Alex Neve, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada.

Neve said Khadr's rights were violated or ignored in Afghanistan, at Guantanamo Bay and in Canadian prisons, and that U.S. interrogators, jailors and officials refused to recognize him as a child soldier.

The previous Conservative government offered "inflammatory rhetoric" instead of making an effort to help him, Neve said.

Retired Lt.-Gen. Roméo Dallaire, founder of the Child Soldiers Initiative, said the apology and compensation is a first step in a long healing process.

"An apology does not absolve Canada for its many years of inaction, but does give it an opportunity to finally lead once again on issues of children," he said in a statement.

'Long overdue'

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said it would welcome a "long overdue" apology and compensation.

"It is the right decision in light of the callous and unlawful treatment meted out to Mr. Khadr with the complicity of Canadian officials," NCCM executive director Ihsaan Gardee said in a news release.

Others condemned the reported deal, including the federal Conservatives. Party spokesman Jake Enwright expressed support for the Speer family.

"They have to relive this ordeal every time this is in the media," he said. "Given his admission of guilt, Conservatives are calling on Khadr to give any money he receives to Sgt. Speer's widow and his two children."

Alberta Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney denounced the reported deal.

"Odious. Confessed terrorist who assembled and planted the same kind of IEDs that killed 97 Canadians to be given $10 million by Justin Trudeau," the former federal immigration minister under Stephen Harper tweeted.