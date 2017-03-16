Reality TV star and Tory leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary is alleging "widespread vote rigging" in the contest to replace Stephen Harper as the next permanent leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

O'Leary made the accusations in a statement released Thursday in which he accuses "backroom organizers" of using prepaid credit cards to sign up "fake members."

"It has been brought to my campaign's attention that there are backroom organizers who are committing widespread vote rigging and potentially breaking our electoral and financing laws to try to buy a leadership victory," O'Leary said in the statement.

The Shark Tank star said that the party has strict rules requiring all memberships to be purchased with personal cheques or credit cards, but "activists" are playing the system.

"We have been informed that to get around these rules, campaign activists are using untraceable prepaid credit cards to sign up fake members, possibly without these individuals even knowing about it," he said.

"Beyond the legalities of this, it is completely immoral, and extremely unfair to the tens of thousands of real party members that will have the impact of their votes weakened."

O'Leary said his team has raised the issue with the Conservative Party and has been reassured that an investigation is underway, but he wants the party to go further.

O'Leary also made the allegations in a series of tweets.

It's my duty as a Leadership candidate to shed light on the fact that backroom organizers may be vote-rigging in this election. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/DwvXGp9538 — @kevinolearytv

"One thing the party must do now is state categorically that it will not accept any memberships that have been purchased with a prepaid credit card, and that any already submitted will be removed from the membership list, and will not be sent a ballot," he said.

Cory Hann, director of communications for the Conservative Party, said he is aware of the allegations and is looking into it through the party's "verification process."

"Any memberships obtained contrary to the rules will be struck from our membership list and ineligible to vote," said Hann in a statement.

"Our leadership race is and will continue to be fair for all candidates. Our rules are clear, any person looking to join our party must do so by paying the membership fee out of their own pocket, and we will ensure that principle is followed."