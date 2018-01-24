Conservative MP Kellie Leitch won't run in 2019

Conservative MP Kellie Leitch will not seek re-election in 2019.

"My time in politics has been a genuine privilege, and I will always be thankful to the constituents of Simcoe-Grey for their tremendous support," Leitch said in a statement late Tuesday. "I have concluded, however, that the time has come for me to serve in other ways, including as a surgeon and volunteer."

She gave no specific reason for her departure beyond saying is it time "to return to the public service that is the core of my being." She said she will serve out the rest of her term.

​Leitch, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, was first elected in her Ontario riding in 2011 and made a failed bid for the party's leadership last year.

She was the first official candidate in the race, but her bid sparked controversy after she proposed a questionnaire that would screen potential immigrants for Canadian values. She finished sixth.

Andrew Scheer won the leadership race and subsequently left Leitch out of his shadow cabinet.

Leitch was also one of two MPs to front a 2015 Conservative campaign promise to establish a tip line for reporting "barbaric cultural practices" to the RCMP.

She later apologized for her role in the announcement.

"We weren't talking about race, we were talking about kids… but that message was completely overtaken and I regret that, and I regret that it occurred, and it shouldn't have been done," she said.