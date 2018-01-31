Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his cross-Canada town hall tour tonight in Winnipeg where he will take questions from a crowd gathered at the University of Manitoba.

CBCNews.ca will be streaming the event live beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Trudeau's town hall tour has already seen him host events in the Halifax suburb of Lower Sackville, N.S., as well as London, Hamilton and Quebec City.

The prime minister will be in Edmonton for another town hall Thursday before hosting his last event in Nanaimo, B.C., on Friday.