As NAFTA talks grow more contentious, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Washington, D.C., and Mexico City for high-level meetings with his counterparts.

Next Tuesday, Trudeau will travel to the U.S. capital for two days, where his agenda includes a sit-down chat with U.S. President Donald Trump. He then departs for Mexico City for two days of bilateral meetings with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

A government official speaking on background insisted NAFTA isn't the primary reason for the trip, but acknowledged the important trilateral trade deal will be discussed.

The official said the meeting with Trump was added to Trudeau's agenda after he had already agreed to be the keynote speaker at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington.

According to a news release from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting with Trump will be an opportunity to "discuss issues of importance to both countries, including international security and our vital trade and economic relationship."

Trudeau and Trump spoke by phone Monday, and security was discussed in light of the violent attacks in both Las Vegas and Edmonton over the weekend.

The leaders pledged continued co-operation on the separate investigations.

Grinding trade talks

Trudeau's trip coincides with the start of the fourth round of NAFTA talks, which also take place in Washington.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, has said progress is being made at the negotiating table, but acknowledged the U.S. has yet to present specifics on some of the key changes it would like to see included in the renegotiated deal.

For example, both Canada and Mexico are waiting for details about how the U.S. team would like rules of origin to change, or how it would like to alter the trade dispute resolution process.

While all three countries remain optimistic the deal can be renegotiated by the end of the year, trade experts suggest meeting that timeline is unlikely.