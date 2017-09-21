Describing Canada as a "work in progress," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the UN Thursday about the country's failures and mistakes in its historical relationship with Indigenous people and his hope to right the wrongs of the past.

"There are, today, children living on reserves in Canada who cannot safely drink, or bathe in, or even play in the water that comes out of their taps," Trudeau said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

He said Indigenous families putting their kids to bed at night are beset by worry that their children will run away before morning or commit suicide in the night.

"And for far too many Indigenous women, life in Canada includes threats of violence so frequent and severe that Amnesty International has called it 'a human rights crisis,'" Trudeau said.

The prime minister said his government was working with Indigenous leaders to improve the situation and address gender-based violence as well the lack of safe drinking water and affordable housing on reserves.

"We need women and girls to succeed, because that's how we grow stronger economies and build stronger communities," Trudeau said. "That is why our government will be moving forward shortly with legislation to ensure equal pay for work of equal value."

Linking Indigenous challenges with climate change, Trudeau earned widespread applause from the assembly for saying no country could walk away from the responsibility to address climate change for future generations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown on big screes inside the UN General Assembly delivering a speech that garnered applause for his pledge to continue to work towards a global climate change deal. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

The prime minister said that in communities across the North, Indigenous people were finding sea-ice conditions more dangerous and unpredictable for travelling and hunting in the winter.

"Canada will continue to fight for the global plan that has a realistic chance of countering it," Trudeau said.

"We have a chance to build in Canada — and in fact, all around the world — economies that are clean, that are growing, that are forward-looking. We will not let that opportunity pass us by."

Trudeau also used the opportunity to tout his proposed changes to the way small businesses and professionals incorporate and use the tax system to secure advantages he said weren't available to the middle class.