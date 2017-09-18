The Canadian and British prime ministers are meeting in Ottawa today, with an aerospace company dispute expected to be on the agenda.

Justin Trudeau and Theresa May are meeting late this morning and early this afternoon on Parliament Hill. They're also having a working dinner tonight.

Their 12:30 p.m. ET news conference will be streamed live on CBC Politics.

One of the issues the two leaders are expected to discuss is a trade dispute by U.S. aerospace company Boeing against Montreal-based Bombardier. Boeing alleges government subsidies to Bombardier led to a deal to sell 75 jets to Delta Airlines for a lower price.

Bombardier is both a major Canadian company and a significant employer in Northern Ireland, with 5,000 workers in Belfast making up about 10 per cent of the area's manufacturing jobs.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said last week the two countries are working together on the issue to protect jobs in both countries, while May talked to U.S. President Donald Trump about the issue last month.

A preliminary decision from the U.S. Commerce Department on the dispute is expected next week. The final decision, which is still months away, could include financial penalties.

Invictus Games and business meetings

Trudeau's office said last week the two leaders will discuss innovation, climate change and gender equality.

It also promised talks on security, which was before Friday's bomb attack on a London subway that injured 30 people.

May's office says they're expected to talk about adapting the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada after the UK leaves the EU.

The two leaders are visiting an Ottawa high school this afternoon for an event linked to the Invictus Games for wounded military veterans that starts this weekend in Toronto.

Trudeau will also go to the first Question Period in the House of Commons since the summer break, while May has set up a business roundtable with "major Canadian investors into the U.K." including the CEOs of SNC Lavelin, the Royal Bank of Canada and Bombardier.