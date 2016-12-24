Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Christmas message released Saturday focuses on charity, challenges and political accomplishments.
Trudeau, whose birthday is Christmas Day, said the holiday season is his favourite time of year, and a time to give thanks for living in Canada.
"Living in Canada comes with a responsibility to be there for each other — and not just during this time of year, but each and every day. After all, Canadians helping others, no matter the distance that separates them, is what this country is all about," Trudeau said.
In his message posted on social media, he encouraged Canadians to give back in "whatever way we can."
Trudeau talked about opening the country to Syrian refugees and reaching out to those affected by the fires in Fort McMurray, Alta.
"Together, we demonstrate that better is always possible, and that in difficult times, we are at our very best," Trudeau said.
The prime minister kept his political comments short, but did mention the government's cuts to middle-class taxes and changes to the Canada child benefit.
"We've accomplished a lot, but we've still got plenty of work to do," he said.
Trudeau also reminded Canadians that 2017 will mark the country's 150th birthday.
"I know our best days are yet to come."
