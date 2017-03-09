Canada's judicial watchdog is recommending the federal attorney general remove Federal Court Justice Robin Camp from the bench.

In a ruling handed down Thursday afternoon, the Canadian Judicial Council (CJC) said that at trial, Camp "showed obvious disdain for some of the characteristics of the regime enacted by Parliament in respect of sexual assault issues."

"We find that the judge's conduct, viewed in its totality and in light of all of its consequences, was so manifestly and profoundly destructive of the concept of impartiality, integrity and independence of the judicial role that public confidence is sufficiently undermined to render the judge incapable of executing the judicial office," the council's ruling reads.

Court transcripts from a 2014 sexual assault trial show Camp, who was then a provincial court judge, called the complainant, who was homeless and 19 years old at the time of the alleged assault, "the accused" numerous times — a mistake he repeated at the judicial council hearing before correcting himself.

Camp also told the young woman "pain and sex sometimes go together" and asked why she didn't just keep her "knees together."

The judge apologized several times for those comments, underwent counselling and took additional training on Canada's sexual assault laws.

But that wasn't enough for the CJC.

"The statements made by Justice Camp during the trial and in his decision, the values implicit in those statements and the way in which he conducted himself are so antithetical to the contemporary values of our judicial system with respect to the manner in which complainants in sexual assault cases should be treated that, in our view, confidence in the system cannot be maintained unless the system disassociates itself from the image which the judge, by his statements and approach, represents in the mind of a reasonable member of the public," wrote the majority.

It's now up to Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to decide whether to ask Parliament to remove Camp from the bench.

Federal Court Justice Robin Camp made his controversial comments during a 2014 sexual assault trial in Calgary when he was an Alberta provincial court judge.

Camp has fought hard to keep his job.

He asked to speak directly to the 23 chief and associate chief justices who make up the CJC. But the majority said Camp had already "been fully and fairly heard," and declined saying nothing had changed since his public hearing last fall.

Camp then asked the Federal Court to stop the judicial council from deliberating his fate and to review an earlier decision he be dismissed. His lawyer Frank Addario argued the judicial council should consider the fact that Alexander Scott Wager, the man who was accused of sexual assault in the original trial, had once again been acquitted. The judge refused to stall the CJC.

Since the council's creation in 1971, no judge has gone to such lengths to keep his job. There have only been two other cases where the council recommended Parliament remove a judge from the bench and in both cases the men resigned almost immediately.

Just like any other judge facing discipline, Camp's legal battle has been paid for by taxpayers through the Commission for Federal Judicial Affairs, which has refused to say how much it has cost so far.

Four judges dissented from the majority and said Camp should not lose his job because he has rehabilitated himself through counselling and further education.