Public Services Minister Judy Foote will announce her resignation on Thursday, CBC News has learned.

The Newfoundland and Labrador MP has been on leave from cabinet since spring for personal reasons.

But sources speaking on condition of anonymity say Foote will announce her permanent departure at a news conference in St. John's on Thursday. She will also announce she will resign as a member of Parliament later this year.

Foote started telling political supporters and close associates of her decision on Wednesday.

Her departure means that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to shuffle his cabinet. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has been handling Foote's cabinet duties on an interim basis.

Foote has been the minister responsible for overseeing the implementation of the federal government's new Phoenix payroll system.

Since federal workers had their files moved to Phoenix last spring, tens of thousands of public servants, retirees and employees on leave have reported problems with their pay, with some being overpaid, some paid too little and some not at all.

Testifying before a House of Commons committee last September, she said that she received repeated assurances that the Phoenix system was ready to go when it fully launched in the spring, before rolling the new system out.

Biggest win in the country

Foote was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008 and was re-elected in 2011 and 2015 for the region of Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

She was the first Newfoundland and Labrador cabinet minister at the federal table since former Conservative MP Peter Penashue, who was minister of Intergovernmental Affairs from 2011 until he resigned his seat in 2013.

She won the last election with nearly 82 per cent of the vote, the highest total of any candidate in the country.

Foote, who served as director of communications in the office of former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Clyde Wells for seven years, later represented the southern Newfoundland district of Grand Bank in the provincial legislature between 1996 and 2007.

She served in the provincial cabinets of former Liberal premiers Brian Tobin and Roger Grimes.