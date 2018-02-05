Two Canadians who were recently released by an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria were detained while trying to take two young children back to Canada, CBC News has learned.

Jolly Bimbachi of Chatham, Ont., travelled to Lebanon in November to find Omar Ahmad, 8, and Abdal-Geniy Ahmad, 7, after her ex-husband, Ali Ahmad, failed to return them to Canada following a 2015 visit.

Sean Moore, also from Chatham, followed Bimbachi to help her bring her children back, friend Jeff Bultje told CBC News.

A government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the pair was travelling through Syria on their way to Turkey with the boys when they were grabbed by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda.

Bimbachi gave her kidnappers the number for her ex-husband and the two boys were returned to Lebanon, the source said.

The official said Bimbachi and Moore weren't threatened with harm. HTS did not demand ransom money and none was paid, the official added.

Bimbachi and Moore travelled to Lebanon at the end of 2017, but it's not clear when they were finally released.

HTS not on Canada's terrorist list