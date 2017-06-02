NDP Leader John Horgan, who is poised to form the next government in British Columbia, says he's prepared to go court over the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, but is trying to determine which legal challenge would make the most sense to join.

The Tleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Squamish First Nations, all in and around Burrard Inlet, have court cases opposing the pipeline expansion. They're being joined by court cases that involve the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby, said Horgan.

"I'll seek advice from the attorney general's ministry as to which of those cases we can and should participate in," he said in an interview with Chris Hall, host of CBC's The House.

"This is not over."

Earlier this week, British Columbia's NDP and the Green Party signed a detailed agreement outlining how they will work together in government, including an effort to stop the federally approved Kinder Morgan pipeline project that would triple the amount of bitumen moved from just north of Edmonton to B.C.'s coast.

First Nations people, environmentalists, politicians and residents took part in a water ceremony along Burrard Inlet across from Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal on May 14. (CBC)

Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley responded saying, "Mark my words, that pipeline will be built."

Horgan aims to stop the pipeline expansion, however. "I appreciate Rachel Notley's perspective. She's a friend of mine, we've talked about this. We've agreed to disagree."

The B.C. NDP leader said he's looking forward to talking to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the commitments he made during the federal election in regard to First Nations rights.

"The First Nations that I mentioned, the Tleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Squamish, don't feel they've been adequately addressed in this issue. They have rights and they are asserting those rights."