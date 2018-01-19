The Canadian government is warning tourists in the popular Jamaican destination of Montego Bay to remain in their resorts due to an increase in violent crime.

Travel Canada issued the warning after the Jamaican government declared a state of emergency and deployed military forces to the island's St. James Parish after a spike in thefts and murders.

The Canadian advisory says there have been reports of alleged sexual assaults at tourist resorts that were carried out by resort staff and, in some cases, by other tourists.

It warns sun seekers to avoid travelling to the area, citing "an extreme risk to your personal safety and security," and to remain within the resort compounds if you're already there.

"If you are staying at a resort in the affected area, restrict your movements beyond resort security perimeters. If you do travel outside these perimeters, use transportation arranged or provided by the resort," the advisory says.

"If you are in the affected area, be extremely vigilant, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local news."