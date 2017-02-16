Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly will respond to a Conservative motion to be debated today that removes the "Islamophobia" reference from the text to condemn religious discrimination.

Joly is holding a media availability at 9:30 a.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

On Wednesday night, MPs began debate on M-103, which was tabled by Mississauga, Ont., Liberal MP Iqra Khalid in December 2016 and calls on the government to "recognize the need to quell the increasing public climate of hate and fear."

Saskatchewan Conservative MP David Anderson argued the word Islamophobia is undefined in M-103, and there is no consensus on what it means. Including the word has led to widespread confusion and fears about its impact on freedom of speech, he said.

His motion to counter M-103 removes the reference to Islamophobia and instead calls on government to "condemn all forms of systemic racism, religious intolerance and discrimination of Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and other religious communities."

M-103 has generated much controversy on social media and through online petitions, with some erroneously calling it a "law" or a "bill" rather than a non-binding motion. Some have raised concerns that it could lead Canada on a path to Shariah law.