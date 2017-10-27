Canada's special operations troops have put a temporary hold on their training of Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the wake of escalating fighting between the two factions.

The news came late Friday in a brief statement from a senior official at National Defence headquarters.

Roughly 200 Canadian commandos have been providing advice and assistance on the ground in northern Iraq since late 2014 in an effort to help defeat ISIS militants, a mission that the Liberal government recently extended for two years.

Given the fluidity of the current situation, Canada's Special Operations Task Force has temporarily suspended the provision of assistance to various elements of Iraqi security forces.

Once greater clarity exists regarding the interrelationships of Iraqi security forces, and the key priorities and tasks ahead, the task force will resume activities.

In the meantime, Canadian forces will monitor the situation and plan for the next potential phases of operational activity.

Halt to fighting

U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces, Iranian-backed paramilitaries and Kurdish fighters fought alongside each other in Iraq to defeat ISIS, but the alliance has faltered now that the militants are largely defeated.

Fighting broke out between Iraqi and Kurdish forces on Oct. 16, after Iraqi forces seized the northern oil city of Kirkuk.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday ordered a 24-hour suspension to military operations against Kurdish forces, to allow for the peaceful deployment of Iraqi troops at border crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

A Kurdish spokesperson had earlier said the two sides had reached an agreement to stop the fighting.