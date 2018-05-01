CBC News has learned a third-party investigation has revealed multiple harassment complaints against NDP MP Erin Weir.

One complainant told CBC News that Weir spoke to her in an angry and belligerent way and that she felt physically intimidated.

Sources confirm that the NDP caucus was read a summary of the report on Weir's alleged actions last Wednesday. MPs were told information would soon be released publicly, pending consultations with the complainants.

The woman CBC News spoke with said no one from the party has reached out to her to talk about publicizing the report or its results. She said she would support releasing the report's conclusions.

The Saskatchewan MP has been suspended from party duties while the investigation by University of Ottawa law professor Michelle Flaherty was taking place.

CBC News reached out to Weir, who said he "respectfully declined to comment."

Concerns first raised via e-mail

Concerns about Weir's behaviour were first raised in late January, when Weir e-mailed his NDP colleagues to say he wanted to be caucus chair.

Quebec MP Christine Moore replied to Weir and the rest of caucus, saying he was the "last person" who should get the position.

While she said she had not personally experienced any problems, she had been made aware of concerns.

"There is too many women (mostly employee) complaint to me that you were harassing to them and as a women I would not feel comfortable to meet with you alone," Moore wrote. "Given what's going on right now in the political world, I think you should really not run to avoid us any trouble."

Two days later, Singh said the concerns raised in the email were "serious enough" to merit a third party investigation.

At the time, Weir issued a statement saying any such allegations should be investigated.

"However, I do not know what is being alleged. I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Regina–Lewvan as a member of the NDP caucus."

In mid-April, Singh told reporters he had received the report but couldn't reveal the results yet because there was a "certain process" he needed to follow.