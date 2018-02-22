The Canadian Press has learned the federal government will commit hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term funding to Indigenous housing in next week's budget.

Housing in Indigenous communities is considered the most acute housing situation in the country, thanks to a shortage of homes and the need to repair many currently standing.

The Liberals have promised unique housing strategies for Inuit, Metis and First Nations communities to go along with the 10-year, $225-million urban Indigenous plan unveiled late last year.

Sources with knowledge of the government's plans for the budget, speaking on condition of anonymity about details not yet made public, say the government will move first on long-term plans for Inuit and Metis housing.

The funding would build on last year's spending pledge of $300 million over 11 years for housing in the North.

The budget is also expected to signal a shorter-term plan for First Nations housing as all sides finalize long term project plans.