The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that thousands of sensitive records pertaining to horrific abuse at Indigenous residential schools are confidential and should be destroyed.

In a unanimous decision released today, the high court said the accounts that were collected for the purpose of awarding compensation was meant to be a "confidential and private process" and that "claimants and alleged perpetrators relied on the confidentiality assurance."

The documents will be retained for a 15-year period, during which time survivors can choose to have their records preserved.

Failing that, the documents will be destroyed.

The recollections were gathered as part of the federal government's 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

The case had divided Indigenous groups. Some believe the records should be preserved as a record of a dark chapter in Canada's history, while others believe the sensitive recollections should be destroyed to avoid further harm to descendents of victims.