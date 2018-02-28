The Indian government is refuting any involvement in last week's embarrassing invitation of a would-be political assassin to a formal dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a background briefing arranged by the Prime Minister's Office, a senior government official with knowledge of the prime minister's security protocols suggested to reporters that an invitation to Jaspal Atwal was arranged by factions within the Indian government to make the Canadian government appear sympathetic to Sikh extremism.

Atwal was a member of an illegal Sikh separatist group and was convicted of attempting to assassinate Indian cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in 1986. He was also charged — but not convicted — in the 1985 attack on Ujjal Dosanjh, who later became B.C. premier and a federal Liberal cabinet minister.

Trudeau stood by the government source in the House of Commons on Tuesday, after getting pummelled with questions from the opposition benches.

MP resigns as Pacific Caucus chair

India was, apparently, also watching.

"We have seen the recent exchange in the Parliament of Canada regarding two invitations issued to Jaspal Atwal by the Canadian high commissioner, for functions hosted in honour of the Canadian Prime Minister in India," said Raveesh Kumar, an official spokesperson for the Indian government.

"Let me categorically state that the government of India, including the security agencies, had nothing to do with the presence of Jaspal Atwal at the event hosted by the Canadian high commissioner in Mumbai or the invitation issued to him for the Canadian high commissioner's reception in New Delhi. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and unacceptable."

Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi was photographed with Atwal in Mumbai on Feb. 20. (Name withheld by request)

Atwal attended at least one event tied to the Trudeau visit at which he was photographed with the prime minister's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi. Another invitation was rescinded soon after reports leaked out.

Atwal's invitation came through B.C. Liberal MP Randeep Sarai, who put the former member of a banned extremist group on the guest list for a dinner at the Canadian High Commission in India.

On Tuesday, Sarai resigned as chair of his party's Pacific caucus.