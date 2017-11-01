Immigration Minister on the government's new multi-year plan
Air Date: Nov 01, 2017 7:14 PM ET
'Immigration is a great tool for our economic growth,' says Ahmed Hussen.
Top News Headlines
- 'Not going to be a cakewalk': Social media sites face hurdles curbing foreign political ads
- More than half of adult women in Canada have experienced 'unwanted sexual pressure,' survey suggests
- Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
- 'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
- NYC truck attack suspect charged with terrorism offences
Must Watch
-
Video
N.W.T. Premier calls for a debate on the future of the North
5:53
'What I'm opposed to is southern decision makers imposing their decisions on us,' says Premier Bob McLeod.
-
Video
Immigration Minister on the government's new multi-year plan
6:58
'Immigration is a great tool for our economic growth,' says Ahmed Hussen.
Latest Politics News Headlines
- Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
- Ukraine willing to 'provide the information we have' on Trump campaign aide, says Ukraine PM
- Missing and murdered inquiry wants task force established to review cold cases
- Freeland unveils government's 5-year women, peace and security plan
- NDP want Liberals to drop pension bill which they say puts finance minister in conflict
Most Viewed
- Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume
- Ukraine willing to 'provide the information we have' on Trump campaign aide, says Ukraine PM
- Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
- Google, Amazon, Netflix mount lobby crusade on Trudeau Liberals
- $5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
Don't Miss
-
PENSIONS
Why pensioners aren't 1st in line after corporate bankruptcies
-
Interactive
Map: Where immigrants in Canada live
-
The house
The politics of Bill Morneau's fall fiscal update
-
INTERACTIVE
How do you fit into Canada's multicultural puzzle?
-
As It Happens
Putin critic says Russia put him on Interpol watchlist because Canada passed Magnitsky Act
-
MEMOIR
Living and loving the Cold War: The wild ride of a Canadian diplomat and spy
-
EMPLOYEE DISCOUNTS
How a quiet change to the tax code became a PR problem for the Liberal government
-
Q&A
Wilbur Ross on NAFTA: 'We wouldn't be wasting all this time if we weren't hopeful'
-
HERALDRY
What Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's new coat of arms means
-
Up in the air
Drone captures unique view of Ottawa's iconic landmarks
-
EMAILED DAILY
Get our daily CBC Politics newsletter
-
CBC Investigates
CBC adopts SecureDrop to allow for anonymous leaks