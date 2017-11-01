The Liberal government will release its 2018 immigration plan today, and it will break from the tradition of a one-year plan in favour of a multi-year forecast.

The targets for economic migrants, refugees and family members will be tabled in the House of Commons this afternoon, and Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen will hold a news conference in Toronto at 3:45 p.m. ET to answer questions on the plan.

Hussen told CBC News the number will not dip below what he called the "new normal" of 300,000 newcomers that was set in 2017.

He said immigration is a "big tool" to power Canada's economy and address demographic challenges, including those in Atlantic Canada, at a time of falling fertility and an aging population.

"The plan will continue to have a vast majority of immigrants coming in the economic class, because that is where the greatest need is, followed very closely by family class immigrants and then making sure that we continue to have space in our immigration levels plan for refugees that we resettle from abroad," he told CBC Radio's The House.

The government is also expected to announce initiatives to help successfully integrate new arrivals.

Calls for longer-range forecast

In past, there has been a one-year figure for how many immigrants will be permitted into the country, but provinces and stakeholders have called for longer-range forecasts.

A statement from Ontario's immigration minister Laura Albanese said the province supports the introduction of multi-year levels plans "to provide more predictability to the immigration system and inform program planning."

"Significant variation in year-to-year immigration levels can dramatically impact the requirement for provincial year-to-year resources. A longer term outlook would help in planning for appropriate service levels and use of resources."

The statement said Ontario supports growth in immigration levels, particularly in economic immigration categories to support the growing economy.

Diversity drives innovation

"Our diversity is a strength in Ontario, and skilled immigrant talent helps fill labour market demands, drive innovation and boost the economy," the statement reads. Ontario expects to immigration to be its main source of future labour force growth in the next 25 years, particularly for the working population, it went on.

During the government's consultation period, the Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance presented "Vision 2020," what it called a "bold" three-year plan to address growing demographic shifts underway in the country, calling for increased numbers in the economic, family and refugee categories.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen will hold a news conference today after the government releases Canada's immigration levels for 2018. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

It recommended a target of 350,000 people in 2018, which climbs to 400,000 in 2019 and 450,000 by 2020.

"Nothing will impact this country, whether it is the national economy, our public institutions, or rural and urban centres, more than immigration will over the next few years," the organization wrote in its submission. "However, the challenges and opportunities that immigration provides to this country necessitate a much broader public consultation than one focused on annual levels planning. We strongly believe that we should be moving beyond annual level plans to multi-year immigration level plans."

Comprehensive study needed

Chris Friesen, the organization's director of settlement services, said it's time for a white paper or royal commission on immigration to develop a comprehensive approach to future immigration.

"Nothing is going to impact this country besides increase automation and technology than immigration will and this impact will grow in response to declining birth rate, aging population and accelerated retirements," he told CBC News.

The federal government's own Advisory Council on Economic Growth recommended upping levels to reach 450,000 newcomers annually by 2021.