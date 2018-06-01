Hussen pledges $50M for housing for asylum seekers

The Liberal government is providing $50 million to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba to help ease a housing crunch caused by an influx of asylum seekers.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement on Parliament Hill today, saying the money is just a first instalment in a longer-term funding arrangement.

Quebec will receive the biggest share of the funding — $36 million — while $11 million will go to Ontario and $3 million to Manitoba.

"This is an initial help for immediate needs to meet the requirements for temporary housing, shelter capacity this summer," Hussen said.

Talks with the provinces and the cities of Toronto and Montreal, which have seen the largest numbers of asylum seekers, are ongoing.

Hussen said a triage system is being developed that would aim to funnel people away from the major cities to other communities in order to cope with stretched resources. A reception centre will be established in Cornwall, Ont. to identify other destinations for newcomers.

'Band-aid solution'

"You can't have a reception centre without having places to send people to," Hussen said. "And Toronto is already talking about how they're reaching capacity."

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel called the cash announcement a "Band-aid" solution and predicted that money requirements for housing, health care and other social costs will continue to climb as the flow of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from the U.S. continues.

"What we've heard today is an abdication of responsibility to manage our border and our asylum claims system effectively," she said.