Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, talks to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte before the opening ceremony of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov. 13. Duterte said Friday he wants to cancel a deal to buy helicopters from Canada. (Mark Cristino/Associated Press)

Phillippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he wants to cancel the $233-million deal to buy 16 helicopters from Canada, just days after Ottawa ordered a review of the sale.

"I want to tell the armed forces to cut the deal ... and somehow we will look for another supplier. We respect the stand of Canada," he said during a media briefing Friday morning.

"So from here on now, I am directing the armed forces of the Philippines since most of the guns, bullets and whatever, weapons of war ... invariably could be used against the rebels and the terrorists. Do not buy any more from Canada. Or from the United States, because there is always a condition attached."

The Liberal government had defended the deal, which is being facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corp., arguing the Montreal-built Bell helicopters would be used during search-and-rescue missions and disaster relief.

But International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Wednesday he had ordered a review after a senior member of the Philippine military said the aircraft would also be used in "internal security operations."