​The federal government has completed deals with Ontario and Quebec for health-care funding, CBC News has learned.

Health Minister Jane Philpott is expected to speak with reporters at noon.

Talks last December between Justin Trudeau's Liberal government and the provinces failed to produce a national deal.

But Ottawa reached a bilateral deal with New Brunswick soon after, and agreements with other provinces have followed.

Saskatchewan made a deal in January and British Columbia came to an agreement last month.

But the country's two largest provinces had remained without long-term funding agreements, until Friday.

