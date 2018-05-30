Justice minister orders independent review of Hassan Diab extradition case

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has asked for an independent external review of the extradition of Hassan Diab, the Ottawa university lecturer who spent more than three years in a French prison while being investigated for terrorism charges that were later dropped.

Wilson-Raybould revealed the request in a letter sent to Amnesty International and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA), a copy of which was obtained by CBC News.

"As you know, Department of Justice Canada officials have undertaken a 'lessons learned' review of the Diab extradition proceedings," Wilson-Raybould wrote in the letter dated May 29.

"I have also asked for an independent external review of this matter."

A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning the request for an external review, which has not yet begun.

The external review is a significant move by the minister but falls short of the public inquiry the rights groups were asking for.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould sent a letter to Amnesty International and the BCCLA to announce the review, saying there is legitimate interest in figuring out what led to his extradition in 2014. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

When Diab was released and returned to Canada in January, the Department of Justice launched the "lesson learned" review of the case.

But Diab and his lawyer Donald Bayne expressed doubt that anything short of a public inquiry will get the answers they want.

A growing list of Diab supporters and national organizations have also called for a formal public inquiry after a CBC News investigation revealed the efforts Canadian officials made behind the scenes to ensure that Diab was extradited.

A confidential memo showed that a senior Department of Justice lawyer took significant steps to bolster the French case when it was on the verge of falling apart.

Amnesty International and the BCCLA were the first to make that call for an inquiry in an open letter to Wilson-Raybould and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"Given the revelations that Canadian government lawyers may be directly implicated in the shortcomings, failures and possible wrongdoing that led to his extradition, it is clearly not appropriate for this to go forward as a largely internal review carried out by the very Department that may be responsible for transgressions which need to be objectively and independently examined, and for which there may need to be eventual accountability," the letter said.

The letter also called on the government to consider appropriate forms of redress for Diab and his family — including an official apology and financial compensation for what the two groups call a miscarriage of justice.