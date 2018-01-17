After three years languishing in a French prison, Canadian university professor Hassan Diab and his team of supporters are calling for an public inquiry into Canada's extradition system.

"[It's] mainly to ensure that we don't see more Hassan Diabs in the future, we don't see more victims," Diab told reporters at Amnesty International's offices in Ottawa, a day after returning from France.

"The law is not balanced. There are tons of mistakes."

Diab was extradited from Canada three years ago after a prolonged legal battle against extradition. French prosecutors had linked him to a 1980 synagogue bombing that killed three people.

The Lebanese-Canadian was arrested by RCMP in November 2008 and was under house arrest for three years before he was extradited to France in 2014.

Diab was released from prison in January after authorities in France dropped terrorism charges against him due to lack of evidence

His supporters in Canada have long argued that he should never have been extradited to a foreign country on the basis of evidence that would not have stood up in a Canadian court.

Diab's first words to reporters1:32

Diab said he doesn't believe any one department or person singled him out, but he wants to change the system so no one else faces what he did.

"The mistake was an institutional mistake," said Diab. "It's a lousy law."

22 hours of solitary confinement

Diab's lawyer Don Bayne, well known for his defence of Sen. Mike Duffy during the Senate expenses scandal, stressed there was no justifiable evidence to put him on trial.

Diab remained imprisoned despite the fact that he did not match a fingerprint left by the perpetrator of the Paris bombing in 1980 and could demonstrate that he was in fact sitting exams in Beirut when it occurred. Both university records, and the stamps in Diab's passport, backed his claims.

"There is no sworn evidence. A foreign official need only sign a piece of paper that makes allegations against a Canadian. How do you defend against that?" said Bayne.

Amnesty Canada Secretary General Alex Neve, left, watches on as Donald Bayne, Hassan Diab's lawyer, answers questions. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Alex Neve of Amnesty International says he hopes Hassan's "Kafkaesque" ordeal sparks changes.

"It defies belief that this was possible," he said.

During a period of his detainment, Diab spent 22 hours in a cell alone.

"The worst enemy was not knowing what was going on. That was, by itself, a torture," he said. "The dark ideas would come up again."

Not seeking personal compensation

In France, prisoners freed without trial are entitled to compensation for every day spent in prison.

Diab said he will be using any money to reimburse his supporters and put an extra money toward supporting other victims.

"I don't want any penny from the taxpayers in Canada," he said.

While pushing for a better system, Diab thanked his supporters, lawyers and his family.

"Justice has finally prevailed. Miracles can happen," he said.

While efforts to get the inquiry underway begin, Hassan said he has lots of missed time to make up with his family.

His youngest son was born while Diab was behind bars.