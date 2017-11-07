Just days after a troubling report that shed light on the prevalence of bullying and sexual harassment at work in Canada, the Liberal government is set to unveil new legislation it hopes will curb the phenomenon in federal workplaces.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu will announce the new measures at 11:15 a.m. ET, along with Maryam Monsef, minister of status of women, Bardish Chagger, leader of the government in the House of Commons and Chief Government Whip Pablo Rodriguez, before introducing the new legislation in the House of Commons.

The proposed changes would amend both the Canada Labour Code and the Parliamentary Employment and Staff Relations Act.

Last week the government released the results of a year-long public consultation that heard that fear of retaliation is keeping some Canadians from reporting sexual harassment in the workplace. And when those incidents are reported, the workers said that often, the situations were "not dealt with effectively."

In an interview with CBC Radio's The House, Hajdu said there's room for better legislation, even if she expects resistance as the government tries to tackle the issue.

"This is a culture problem. Women are taught at a very early age how to fend this behaviour off," Hajdu said. "And the conversation isn't so much how we shouldn't be perpetrating these kinds of behaviours."

While she wouldn't reveal what's coming down the pipes during Saturday's interview, she said legislation and regulations can create a process where people feel comfortable coming forward with complaints, and where those complaints are handled appropriately.

"I suppose there will always be resistance and I would anticipate that," she said. "It will be my job to call that resistance out."

Harassment on the hill

The legislation comes at a time when sexual harassment allegations are dominating headlines in Hollywood and the U.K., where Michael Fallon quit as defence secretary saying his conduct had fallen below the high standards demanded of his position.

Canada's own Parliament isn't immune to inappropriate behaviour.

In 2015, former Liberal MPs Massimo Pacetti and Scott Andrews were accused of sexual harassment. Trudeau, then a newly minted party leader, initiated an independent investigation and eventually booted the two MPs from caucus.

More recently, Liberal MP Darshan Kang was accused of sexually harassing a young female assistant. Kang is off on medical leave as an investigation into the accusations takes place.

And late last week, Conservative MP Karen Vecchio said she's faced harassment on the job.

"Our prime minister has been very clear, that there's zero tolerance for this and has had to make really difficult decisions, as you know, in his career about that," said Hajdu.