Guy Caron, a Quebec MP and former economist with the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada, is the third candidate to enter the race for the federal NDP leadership.

Caron, who represents the riding of Rimouski–Neigette—Témiscouata—Les Basques, focused on economic issues in launching his campaign Monday in Gatineau, Que., saying his first policy proposal would be a basic income.

"I am an economist by training," he said. "I decided to study economics because, fundamentally, economics is not for conservatives. I'm convinced that progressive forces cannot cede this ground to Bay Street and international financiers. Contrary to popular belief, economics is not only for the business sector. Rather, it's a social science that doesn't set out an absolute truth. Everything is a matter of choice and everything is a matter of political will. In short, it is a matter of values."

Caron positioned economic inequality as one of the defining challenges of the moment, alongside climate change.

"Progressives everywhere have a duty to propose a credible plan to bring meaningful change to an economic system that leaves too many Canadians behind," he said.

Caron criticized the Liberal government's decision to abandon a promise to tax stock options and Finance Minister Bill Morneau's comments on employment security.

"Beyond a change in style and form, if we look closely at Mr. Trudeau's major decisions, we realize that very little meaningful change has taken place," he said about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Mr. Trudeau promised real change, but in truth, what citizens are reaping right now is little more than small change."

New Democrats voted to dismiss Tom Mulcair last April. With the first official debate of the leadership race scheduled for March 12 in Ottawa, candidates to succeed him have begun to step forward.

Charlie Angus, MP for Timmins—James Bay in Ontario and one of the party's leading advocates for Indigenous communities, declared his candidacy on Sunday.

Peter Julian, MP for Burnaby—New Westminster in British Columbia and a former NDP House leader, became the first candidate earlier this month.

Party members will begin voting for a new leader in September.