Despite a last-place finish during the leadership race, Quebec MP Guy Caron will be the NDP's point man in the House of Commons, new party leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday.

Singh, who doesn't hold a federal seat, made the announcement to reporters on Parliament Hill after his first regular caucus meeting with his MPs.

Having the MP for Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques leading the party during question period is an acknowledgement of Quebec's importance to the party, Singh said. It will also likely be seen as an acknowledgement that holding on to the province could be a struggle for the new leader.

The NDP saw its 2011 Orange Wave dissolve in 2015, when it held onto just 16 seats in Quebec. It won 59 seats in the province in 2011.

Singh, who has been an Ontario MPP since 2011, said he would consider running for a federal seat before the next election, but needs to find one that has an "authentic connection" with him.

"I'm comfortable right now with the fact that I don't have a seat," Singh told reporters Monday. "Other New Democratic leaders that have been incredibly successful, like [late leader] Jack Layton, haven't had a seat and have spent the time getting to know the issues that matter to Canadians."

The Bloc Québécois operates with a similar model of parliamentary leader in the absence in the House of leader Martine Ouellet.

Singh, 38, won the NDP leadership on the first ballot Sunday, taking 53 per cent of the vote to top MPs Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Guy Caron.