Survivors and family members of victims of gun massacres in Canada are on Parliament Hill in Ottawa today to press the federal government for tougher firearms laws.

Representatives of those affected by the École Polytechnique, Dawson College and Quebec mosque mass shootings want the Liberal government to provide a precise timetable for the tabling of a gun control bill. They will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.



"The representatives will talk about the human costs of weak laws, including flaws related to possession permits, gun sales and the availability of assault weapons, which include most of the models used in recent mass shootings south of the border," reads a news release from the group.

During the 2015 election campaign, the Liberals promised sweeping measures to "get handguns and assault weapons off our streets." They included:

Enhanced background checks for gun buyers.

Stronger record-keeping requirements for sellers.

Tougher transport rules.

Investment in task forces tackling illegal firearms.

Scott Bardsley, spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, said the government will be introducing a legislative package "consistent with the measures laid out in our election platform" in the near future.

"The government believes in effective firearms measures that prioritize public safety while ensuring fair treatment for law-abiding firearms owners," he said.

Bardsley said the government has already taken steps to toughen gun control including:

Reversing a ministerial directive that allowed gun manufacturers to determine the classification of their own products.

Established a more balanced Firearms Advisory Committee that represents a broad range of interests.

Tabled Bill C-52 to permit the sharing of the Quebec-related portion of the remaining non-restricted firearms registration records with that province.

Announced $327.6 million over five years, and $100 million each year after, in funding to reduce gun crime and criminal gang activities.

Earlier this year, CBC News reported there are now more than a million restricted and prohibited firearms across the country.

The number of restricted firearms in Canada rose 5.5 per cent in 2016, reaching its highest point in more than a decade, according to the annual report from the RCMP's commissioner of firearms. There are now 839,295 restricted firearms, many of them handguns.

The number of prohibited firearms in Canada, such as fully automatic guns, edged up half a per cent to 183,333.

Gun control advocates are on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday to press the Liberal government to fulfil 2015 campaign promises. (Peggy Lam/CBC)



