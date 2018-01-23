New Democrats will gather in Quebec for a caucus retreat this week but, since the party's defeat in 2015, the ejection of Tom Mulcair as leader and the selection of Jagmeet Singh as his replacement, the NDP is struggling to reconnect with the province that propelled it to historic highs and official opposition status less than seven years ago.

The party's three-day "national strategy session" starts on Tuesday in Jonquière in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, where the NDP holds one seat and a byelection must be called within the next five months.

An overwhelmingly francophone and traditionally nationalist part of the province, it is perhaps not the most obvious place for the New Democrats to try to rebound in Quebec — but an election can focus the mind.

After the resignation of Liberal MP Denis Lemieux in November, a byelection must be called in the riding of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord by June 2. The riding is adjacent to Jonquière, the NDP's lone seat in the region and the location of this week's caucus retreat.

But Singh's difficulties in Quebec go well beyond his party's chances of winning in the Saguenay.

NDP support in Quebec still flat under Singh

According to the Jan. 22 update of the CBC's Poll Tracker, a weighted aggregation of all publicly available polls, the NDP stands at just 16.5 per cent support in Quebec. That puts the party narrowly behind the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives, placing the New Democrats in fourth place in the province.

In 2015, the NDP captured 25 per cent of the vote and 16 seats — and that was down from the party's best result in 2011, when it won 43 per cent of the vote and 59 seats.

But the New Democrats were struggling in Quebec before Singh was named leader in October. The party had averaged 21 per cent support or less in every month since the 2015 federal election. The trend line has generally been flat, if perhaps decreasing slightly over the last six to eight months.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigning in October's byelection in Lac-Saint-Jean, Que. The NDP's support dropped 17 points in the riding. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Despite concerns — voiced from within the party during the leadership campaign — about Singh's potential appeal in Quebec, there is no indication that Singh's leadership victory has had an impact on the NDP's popularity in the province. On the Oct. 2 update of the Poll Tracker, the day after Singh took over, the NDP was at 16.3 per cent support.

But the status quo is a problem for the New Democrats as the party would struggle to win more than one or two seats in Quebec at this level of support. With the Liberals soaring above its rivals in Quebec, they are poised to win anywhere from 50 to 70 seats in the province. The party captured 40 in 2015.

Singh is certainly not in a strong position to help the NDP in Quebec. At the end of September, when Mulcair was still officially leader, 17 per cent of Quebecers thought he would make the best prime minister in a Nanos Research poll. The Nanos survey ending on Jan. 12 found that just nine per cent of Quebecers said the same about Singh.

Chicoutimi–Le Fjord was close in 2015

This suggests the NDP's chances in the Chicoutimi–Le Fjord byelection, whenever it is called, look poor. The NDP had won the riding in 2011 with 38 per cent of the vote, nine points up on the incumbent Bloc MP, but the NDP's Dany Morin was defeated in 2015 by a margin of just 1.4 points and 600 votes.

On paper, that makes Chicoutimi–Le Fjord a winnable riding for the NDP. But there has been an 18-point swing between the New Democrats and Liberals since the 2015 election. That puts the seat well out of range of the New Democrats, as was the case in the Lac-Saint-Jean byelection held in October. The NDP had also finished in second place in that riding in 2015, but finished in fourth in the byelection.

It is perhaps to avoid such a disappointing result again that the NDP has brought its entire caucus to Jonquière this week.

NDP struggling outside of Quebec, too

But Quebec is not the only place where the NDP is having difficulty.

Part of the gamble in selecting Singh as the NDP's leader was that he could deliver new voters in the Greater Toronto Area and B.C.'s Lower Mainland to make up for any potential losses the NDP might suffer in Quebec. But that hasn't happened — at least not yet.

Nationwide, the party is polling at just 15.9 per cent, well below its 19.7 per cent result in 2015.

The party is struggling even in the regions of the country Singh himself has identified as areas for growth. A Campaign Research poll pegged the NDP's support at just 19 per cent in Toronto — 30 points behind the Liberals — and 13 per cent in the GTA. A Mainstreet Research poll had worse numbers for the NDP in and around Toronto and put the party at just 17 per cent in the Lower Mainland.

These numbers indicate that the party's poor byelection showings in the Toronto suburban riding of Scarborough–Agincourt and the Vancouver riding of South Surrey–White Rock in December were not entirely localized phenomena.

The party's rise to official opposition status in 2011 hinged on the NDP's surge in Quebec, which helped communicate to the rest of the country that the party was a serious contender.

This week's caucus retreat in Jonquière signals that the NDP isn't giving up on the province. But in a reversal of what happened in 2011, if Singh wants to make the NDP a contender again in Quebec in 2019 he might need to start showing positive results in the rest of the country first.